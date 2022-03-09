Not Enough
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
The reduction to seven-day isolation is a start but it
fails to take all the steps Government could take to help
business maintain its workforce.
At the moment, if
household contacts are so-called “critical workers” they
can daily test and if negative fulfil their employment. As
far as the Chamber is concerned, all businesses are
essential as all employees are critical said CEO, Michael
Barnett.
There is no reason why any household contact
could not test and if negative maintain their roles in the
workforce which would help businesses survive and take
pressure off families he
said.
