Police Acknowledge Findings Of IPCA Into Use Of Force During Arrest
Thursday, 10 March 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct
Authority’s (IPCA)
findings relating to the
arrest of a man in Rotorua in 2019.
On 18 November
2019 Police stopped and arrested a man riding his
bicycle
without a helmet.
The IPCA deemed the
arrest and subsequent use of force to be unlawful.
The
staff involved were spoken to after the
arrest.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD... More>>