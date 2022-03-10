Police Acknowledge Findings Of IPCA Into Use Of Force During Arrest

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s (IPCA)

findings relating to the arrest of a man in Rotorua in 2019.

On 18 November 2019 Police stopped and arrested a man riding his bicycle

without a helmet.

The IPCA deemed the arrest and subsequent use of force to be unlawful.

The staff involved were spoken to after the arrest.



