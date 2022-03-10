Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Is The Crown Failing Māori On Alcohol?

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 11:17 am
Press Release: Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust

The Waitangi Tribunal will be asked to consider whether the Crown is failing Māori on alcohol, as part of the evidence into WAI 2624 being heard next week.

Lead claimant, Raawiri (David) Ratuu, submits that successive Governments have avoided responsibility to protect Māori from the harmful effects of waipīro, despite a 2010 Law Commission report finding alcohol contributes to the broad health and social issues affecting Māori.

The focus of WAI 2624 is the legislative failings of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 (the Act) and the subsequent prejudice suffered by Māori as a result of those failings.

“You do not have to look far to see the stranglehold waipīro has on many Māori,” says Raawiri, the Tiamana Whakahaere (Executive Chairman) of Kookiri ki Tamakimakaurau Trust (the Trust). “The Crown needs to step aside and allow Māori to measure the impact of waipīro on our community using a kaupapa Māori research model.”

“The Crown has already conceded that they have failed Māori by neglecting to measure the prevalence of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)” Raawiri says. “This means our communities are suffering, but we have no real data on how to address the issues caused by waipīro in Aotearoa.”

Information obtained from the Ministry of Health shows that from 2018 to 2021 more than 30,000 liquor licence applications were made - and only 87 consulted Māori.

There is currently no requirement in the Act to include Māori on the list of those who must receive a copy of an application for a licence that has been lodged and fails to ensure that Māori have the opportunity to inquire into it.

“Te Tiriti guarantees Māori the right to participate in all matters that directly concern them, including their health and wellbeing. It also guarantees Māori the right to be consulted and the right to participate – the Crown must ensure this occurs.”

“The Sale and Supply Act is the legislative instrument that controls the flow of waipīro in and out of our communities. Māori are disproportionately affected by the presence and accessibility of waipīro in our communities and yet the instrument is silent on giving us a voice. This must change if the Crown is serious about it’s Tiriti obligations when it comes to alcohol harm minimisation.”

“I am asking the Tribunal to recommend the Crown carry out a comprehensive review of the Act, ensure they meet their Tiriti obligations to consult with Māori, and ensure Māori have a place in future consultation,” Raawiri says.

“Tinkering around the edges of the Act will not cut it. It will result in Māori being in the same position we have been for the past 182 years.”

Updates on the hearing can be found on the Trust’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>



Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 