Union Representative Body Endorses Efeso Collins As Mayor Of Auckland

Unions Auckland, a local cross union umbrella group affiliated to the Council of Trade Unions, is proud to endorse Efeso Collins as Mayoral candidate for Auckland.

This is the first time in known memory that Unions Auckland has formally endorsed a candidate in the mayoral election.

“Efeso is our candidate,” says Unions Auckland spokesperson Sarah Barker.

“Efeso is someone who has shown up for working people in Auckland time and time again. He supports us on picket lines, he cares about our issues and he consistently represent our interests as a councillor for Manukau ward,” adds Mitgutsch.

Unions Auckland argues the endorsement is important because Aucklanders need local political solutions to issues like the spiralling cost of living, and petrol and housing prices which have become a real burden for families. The group says people are struggling and transformative local leadership is needed.

“Endorsing Efeso, a candidate who is standing for free and frequent public transport and increasing the provision of council housing, is a no brainer, working people in Auckland need this,” says Mitgutsch.

“We represent a large swathe of working people in Auckland who are ready for change. Efeso is the candidate to deliver. This is an exciting campaign that will inspire and activate our members, particularly Māori, Pasifika and young working people who are ready to elect the first Pasifika Mayor of Auckland. This is a candidate that talks and looks like modern Auckland. It is time.”

