Nearly 70,000 Applications Received Since The 2021 Resident Visa Category Opened

2021 Resident Visa applications continue to roll in with 68,912 applications, involving around 132,000 people, received since applications first opened on 1 December 2021.

Around 45,000 of those applications, involving more than 77,500 people, have been received since Phase 2 opened on 1 March 2022 and were submitted using our enhanced Immigration Online platform.

Immigration New Zealand General Manager Geoff Scott says the previous number of applications received in a 24-hour period was 3,526, so not only did we receive a record number of applications within the first 24-hours of Phase 2 opening, but we have seen this continue over the last ten days.

“To receive around 45,000 applications through our enhanced Immigration Online platform in the first ten days is a significant achievement and far exceeds the number received on a weekly basis in the past,” Geoff Scott says.

“This is a huge success and reflects the hard work that went into ensuring our system could cope with the unprecedented demand and helps to build trust and confidence from our customers that we can deliver.

“The 2021 Resident Visa is just the second visa category to go live onto our enhanced Immigration Online platform. It is the future for our visa application and processing and I’m really heartened by its performance to date,” Geoff Scott says.

Applications received through the enhanced Immigration Online platform from 1 March are being held and INZ will begin processing these applications at the end of the month. However, INZ has been, and will continue to, process applications received prior to 1 March 2022.

“Since Phase 1 applications opened on 1 December 2021, 22,364 people have become New Zealand residents,” Geoff Scott says.

“Becoming a New Zealand resident can be lifechanging for many individuals as it gives them the certainty that they can stay in New Zealand permanently.

“The fact that so many people have been approved in such a short time shows that the 2021 Resident Visa category is delivering on being quick and easy to assess.

“A lot of hard work has gone into making sure the 2021 Resident Visa application process is a positive experience for our customers and I’m really proud of what has been achieved so far.

“There is still a lot of work to do but we are confident that we have everything in place to process these new applications as quickly as possible and ensure a continued positive experience,” Geoff Scott says.

People have until 31 July 2022 to apply for their 2021 Resident Visa.

People who applied through the enhanced Immigration Online platform will be able to keep up to date with the progress of their application once processing commences at the end of the month.

More information about the 2021 Resident Visa can be found at https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/already-have-a-visa/one-off-residence-visa.

Processing information for the 2021 Resident Visa can be found at https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/waiting-for-a-visa/how-long-it-takes-to-process-your-visa-application/2021-resident-visa-processing-times.

