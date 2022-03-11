Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement From Anita Baker Re 2022 Local Body Elections

Friday, 11 March 2022, 8:51 am
Press Release: Anita Baker

Unfinished business is the catch cry of Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker, who today announced that she will be standing again in October’s Local Government election.

“I remain upbeat about Porirua, our people and our natural environment. Two years of Covid has left its mark in our communities, so we need continuity as we enter another period of economic disruption and change.”

Completing her first term as mayor, Ms Baker said that she felt she needed another three years to complete her work to date and that a change “mid-stream” would not be helpful for Porirua.

“I’ve been very proud to be a Porirua born and bred mayor. We’ve invested more money into three waters and roading than ever before. We’ve also planted over 50,000 plants around our harbour and in our catchment. I promised to improve the basics around the city and we’ve invested the money and now people are beginning to see the results,” she said.

Ms Baker has been an outspoken voice, unafraid to call out the Government on major issues of housing, child poverty and the completion of Transmission Gully.

“I say it like it is. I’m not PC, but I think people know I want the best for all our diverse communities, and I am prepared to speak up and act when I see gaps.”

Ms Baker said she was proud that the city has had the highest Government investment in “more than a generation,” with the Porirua housing redevelopment and associated pipe and public infrastructure commitments.”

Our partnership with Ngāti Toa Rangatira is a central part of the city’s success. Their focus and investment in Porirua will lift us to new heights and the council is there to work alongside them.”

Anita Baker said she is confident and not cocky about her chances.

“People can phone me, I answer my own calls, run my own diary and I’m approachable. We’ve got a united council that has works well together. We are on track and I am asking the people of Porirua for the opportunity to continue that work for another three years.”

