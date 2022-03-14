Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Fuel Price Announcement Welcomed

Monday, 14 March 2022, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the short-term relief from fuel prices announced by the government this afternoon, and that it will not come at the cost of reduced investment in needed transport infrastructure in Auckland.


“The Ukraine invasion’s impact on sharp rises in fuel prices is hurting in particular lower and fixed income households. They will welcome the partial relief that the drop in Road User Charges and excise duties will provide, albeit in the short term.

“However, it is equally important that we keep up the investment in our transport infrastructure so that we continue to address the twin problems of congestion and carbon emissions. The government’s proposal enables both goals to be achieved.

“I also welcome the government’s decision to provide subsidies to halve public transport fares for the next three months. This is particularly important to help people look to public transport as an alternative way to travel with cheaper fares and to enable them to avoid the higher fuel costs that the international oil shock has created.

“This will also help a faster return to public transport after the sharp fall in patronage caused by the pandemic and help partially offset the funding problems this has in turn caused for Auckland Transport and Auckland Council,” Mayor Goff said.

