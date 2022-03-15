Government Measures Could Go Further
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association
The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) applauds
the government’s halving of the charge to consumers of
public transport, however, the PTUA feel that the government
could have gone further by making it free for children and
on weekends. The PTUA feel that this fare level should
always be at about this level bringing New Zealand fares in
line with other comparable countries.
Chair of the
PTUA, Niall Robertson says that this brings the fare price
down to about 25% of cost recovery, but when compared with
Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth at a normal rate of 18%, 23%
and 20% respectively, this is more largess than a real
reduction.
The PTUA would have been advocating for a
period of free public transport through this crisis period,
but are aware the Auckland Transport are currently down
about 450 staff and free PT could overwhelm the system.
However, we do advocate free PT over the weekends when
Auckland Transport will be able to
cope.
