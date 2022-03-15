Taxpayers’ Union Urges National To Support ACT’s Tax Relief
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
“ACT’s tax
amendments up for vote today present a
real test for the National Party,” says
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke.
“The proposals ACT has put up
are substantial, but hardly over the top. Reinstating
interest deductibility for landlords and scrapping the 39
percent tax bracket are already National Party policies.
ACT’s big kahuna is cutting the infamous 30 percent income
tax bracket, down to 17.5 percent. The Taxpayers’ Union
has often argued that this is New Zealand’s nastiest tax
rate, robbing low earners of almost a third of the incentive
to upskill, work more hours, or achieve a
promotion.”
“It’s hard to see Labour supporting
such substantial tax relief because it would threaten the
Government’s ability to deliver spending sweeteners in
May’s Budget.”
“But National is a centre-right
party and should have no qualms about cutting low priority
spending to deliver tax cuts – especially not during a
cost of living crisis. It would be a real shame to see
National vote down a tax cut just because it came from ACT,
a potential coalition
partner.”
