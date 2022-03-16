Imports continue to widen current account deficit



The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $6.5 billion in the December 2021 quarter, from $4.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The current account deficit was wider than the previous quarter mainly due to an increase in the value of goods and services imports, up $1.5 billion (6.7 percent) to $24.5 billion.

Goods and services exports increased at a slower rate, up $20 million to $20.3 billion.

