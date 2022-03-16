Imports continue to widen current account deficit
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened
to $6.5 billion in the December 2021 quarter, from $4.7
billion in the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said
today.
The current account deficit was wider than the
previous quarter mainly due to an increase in the value of
goods and services imports, up $1.5 billion (6.7 percent) to
$24.5 billion.
Goods and services exports increased at a
slower rate, up $20 million to $20.3 billion.
Visit our
website to read this news story and information release or
to download CSV files:
Imports continue to widen current
account deficit
Balance of payments and international
investment position: December 2021 quarter
CSV files for
download
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?.. More>>