New Zealand Reopens Early

New Zealand Businesses are pleased by the Government’s announcement to welcome tourists back to the country earlier than previously stated, BusinessNZ says.

From 12 April, vaccinated Australian travellers will be able to visit to New Zealand without requiring to isolate. Travellers from visa-waiver countries can do so from 1 May.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says once MIQ requirements were dropped earlier this year, the next logical step was to bring this date forward.

"By loosening border restrictions we send a positive signal to the rest of the world that we are once again open for business.

"Bringing the timeline forward delivers some long-awaited relief to our patron-based industries like tourism and hospitality, and will allow airlines to plan for re-entry into the New Zealand market with confidence."

"The BusinessNZ Network has been advocating for isolation-free travel for months - it’s great to see the date brought forward. It allows New Zealand businesses to better connect with clients and forge new connections abroad.

"It’s important we keep moving and extend this welcome to non-visa waiver countries like China as well, to bring skilled workers and large tourism markets back."

© Scoop Media

