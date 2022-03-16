Mayor Boult Praises Border Decision As District's Economic Lifebuoy

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult praised the Government for its decision today to bring forward and confirm specific dates for the return of international visitors, noting it can’t come soon enough for the district’s economy.

“This news represents a vital economic lifebuoy for our district and a real boost to our community’s wellbeing at a time when we’re just about keeping afloat. I send my sincere thanks to the Government for recognising the importance of international tourism to Aotearoa New Zealand in general and our district in particular,” he said.

“We’ve been lobbying for certainty on dates when Aussies, essential workers and visitors from around the world can return for some time. Indeed, I wrote to the Prime Minister on this specific issue last week.”

“Winter would have been too late for some local businesses – sadly, we’ve seen several close already – so to know that fully vaccinated visitors and the workers we urgently need to service their visit will be here over the Easter holidays is fantastic news. It also means many friends and families will be reunited at last,” said Mayor Boult.

“My thoughts go out to those in our local tourism, hospitality and events industry in particular. Your resilience through very difficult times has shone through and I hope many of you will be celebrating tonight before rolling up your sleeves to prepare for next month.”

“I can assure our Australian friends and those from around the world keen to visit our corner of paradise that Queenstown, Wānaka and the whole district is ready to give them a very warm welcome indeed,” said Mayor Boult.

