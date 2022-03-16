We’re Ready, And We’ve Been Waiting

The government expediting their multi-stage border reopening provides long-awaited relief to Canterbury business.

"The business community has been shouting from the rooftops for nearly two years at how critical reconnecting with the rest of the world is to our regional economy," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"While the latest announcement to allow visitors to step foot on our shores two months ahead of schedule is a welcome one, we also need to ensure that our business community has sufficient staff to open their doors.

"Last week’s announcement on reducing self-isolation periods for household contacts will help, but we need to make sure this is continued to be reviewed as we progress through to the other side of the peak.

"Turning the tap back on tourism is a core ingredient in our regional economic recovery plan - we’re ready, and we’ve been waiting."

