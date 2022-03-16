We’re Ready, And We’ve Been Waiting
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce
The government expediting their multi-stage border
reopening provides long-awaited relief to Canterbury
business.
"The business community has been shouting
from the rooftops for nearly two years at how critical
reconnecting with the rest of the world is to our regional
economy," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of Canterbury
Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.
"While the latest
announcement to allow visitors to step foot on our shores
two months ahead of schedule is a welcome one, we also need
to ensure that our business community has sufficient staff
to open their doors.
"Last week’s announcement on
reducing self-isolation periods for household contacts will
help, but we need to make sure this is continued to be
reviewed as we progress through to the other side of the
peak.
"Turning the tap back on tourism is a core
ingredient in our regional economic recovery plan - we’re
ready, and we’ve been
waiting."
