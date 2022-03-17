Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police Accept And Acknowledge The IPCA Review Into The Investigation Of The Shargin Stephen’s Death

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

Superintendent Andy McGregor, Bay of Plenty District Commander:

Police accepts and acknowledges the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) findings into the review of the earlier investigation into Shargin Stephens' death.

Mr Stephens died after being fatally shot in Rotorua in 2016.

Police acknowledges the IPCA remains of the view the officer involved was legally justified in shooting Mr Stephens in order to protect both himself, and members of the public.

No officer ever wants to shoot someone, this is the last outcome anyone wanted.

When an officer uses force to protect themselves or others, it is a tactical decision made after risk assessing the threat, the exposure to harm being faced, the necessity to act, and the best response considering all those factors.

Staff made repeated efforts to stop Mr Stephens and de-escalate the situation but were unsuccessful.

Police acknowledges the ICPA’s findings that there was no missing footage, and that the number and frequency of bail checks was excessive and unreasonable.

Police dismisses any allegations that Police purposefully manipulated footage of the event.

Police recognises that use of force is a significant power granted to us and we police with the consent of the public.

Our staff are deeply affected by these incidents, and I want to commend the professionalism of staff who responded to this incident which, as the authority notes was fast paced and took place in a busy urban environment.

A review of our bail check processes has begun as per the IPCA's recommendations.
 

