Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 14 March 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 6 February 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,331,350 total paid jobs (up 10,570 or 0.46 percent)
- 110,040 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,480 or 1.33 percent)
- 449,720 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 2,600 or 0.58 percent)
- 1,711,680 paid jobs in services industries (up 8,250 or 0.48 percent)
- 59,910 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,200 or 2.04 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,149.90 (up $15.90 or 1.40 percent).