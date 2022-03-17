Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 14 March 2022

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 6 February 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,331,350 total paid jobs (up 10,570 or 0.46 percent)
    • 110,040 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,480 or 1.33 percent)
    • 449,720 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 2,600 or 0.58 percent)
    • 1,711,680 paid jobs in services industries (up 8,250 or 0.48 percent)
    • 59,910 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,200 or 2.04 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,149.90 (up $15.90 or 1.40 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

