Auditor-General’s Controller Update Published

We’ve published our latest Controller update. This update covers the period July to December 2021.

Almost all government spending for the first six months of 2021/22 has been properly authorised and was within the law. The few confirmed instances where this was not the case involved administrative oversights. We confirmed three instances where expenditure was not correctly authorised. These related to the Covid-19 Resurgence Support Payment, Meridian Energy Limited’s dividend reinvestment plan, and the Arikikapakapa Recreation Reserve.

You can read the full update on our website.

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

Read our blog posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We also have Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages that you can follow.

We are sending you this information because you subscribed to our email notifications list and provided us with your name and contact information. We won’t share your name and contact information with anyone, and we won’t use it for any purpose other than to send you these notifications. Please contact us if you want a copy of your contact information or if you would like to update your details. You can read our privacy statement on our website.

© Scoop Media

