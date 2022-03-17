Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Free Fares Petition Is Handed Over At Parliament

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

On Thursday the 17th of March 2022, the Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity will hand over a petition to Minister Woods at Parliament with over 12,000 signatures calling for free fares for under-25s, tertiary students and Community Services Card holders.

With over 60 organisations backing them, and support from a variety of city and regional councils, the Free Fares campaign is hoping to see a positive outcome as a result of this petition handover.

Such a large outpouring of support clearly indicates that change is needed for our public transport system. We urgently need to shift to cheaper, higher quality public transport in order to meet our carbon reduction goals. Part of this includes providing free fares for our most vulnerable, so that the impacts of climate change and rising costs are minimised on an already struggling part of society.

Good public transportation is both a key determinant in social mobility and a crucial element in our fight against climate change. By funding free fares, we can remove barriers to public transport access and deal with both these issues in one fell swoop,” says one Dunedin tertiary student.

As a result of the calls for free fares, change is now taking place across Aotearoa. One regional council, Environment Canterbury, recently proposed a two year trial of free fares for these particular target groups. The Collective calls for the Government to follow suit, and make the investment now. Free fares is a tried and tested way of reducing emissions and combating climate change.

As the recent IPCC report showed, the time for action is now. The Secretary General of the UN described the findings of the report as “...an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.” If this Labour Government is serious about reducing poverty and beating climate change, we need to see meaningful policies like free fares.

I support free fares because students are already under enough financial stress with leaving home, paying rent, food, moving around the country, student loans and becoming an 'adult' for the first time. Having free public transport would remove the stress of renting close to the city, and would allow students to commute to and from classes, uni and school without having to worry about running out of money on their bus card.” - Nina Harding, Auckland tertiary student

We need to think of everything we can do to remove and reduce emissions for the sake of our climate. Free fares is a no brainer! Students would be able to live on the outskirts of Wellington and not be faced with huge transport costs. We have a housing shortage here in Wellington and many students struggle to find a place to live close to universities.” - Marion Lienert, Wellington CSC holder

The job is not yet over, though. The Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity will continue pushing central Government to make this commitment and provide free fares nationwide for under-25s, tertiary students and Community Services Card holders.

The Collective is calling on all people who support a cleaner environment and better support for our most vulnerable to rally behind us. Contact your local MP and tell them why Free Fares would make a difference for you, or the people in your community.

Together, we can make change.

Manaaki whenua. Manaaki tangata. Haere whakamua.

Care for the land. Care for the people. Go forward.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Free Fares NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 