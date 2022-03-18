Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kavanagh College To Become Trinity Catholic College

Friday, 18 March 2022, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference

Kavanagh College in Rattray St Dunedin will be renamed Trinity Catholic College from January 1 2023.

The Catholic Bishop of Dunedin, Bishop Michael Dooley, says he has decided on the new name for the college after consultation with the college and diocesan community.

It follows an inquiry finding that the late Bishop John Kavanagh – after whom the college is named – did not act on a complaint of abuse when he was Bishop of Dunedin from 1957 to 1985.

“A number of survivors of abuse in the Dunedin diocese have asked me to change the name of the college,” says Bishop Michael.

In 2020, the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of New Zealand, Cardinal John Dew, requested an inquiry from the Church’s National Office for Professional Standards into Bishop Kavanagh’s handling of complaints. Cardinal Dew announced today that the inquiry has found Bishop Kavanagh had not acted on a complaint against a priest from Europe, Father Schokker, but had acted under the church canon law of the time on a complaint against former priest Magnus Murray, by having him sent to Australia for treatment. Murray was eventually convicted and jailed in 2003 for abusing four Dunedin boys from 1958 to 1972.

“Given that Magnus Murray then went on to abuse other children after returning from Australia, I believe the Church at the time let victims down badly. The issue is the attitude of the Church at the time which often did not believe victims of abuse and made it difficult to pursue justice and the protection of children and vulnerable adults,” says Bishop Michael.

“Having the college named after the bishop of that time represents for a number of people the systemic failures of that time and contributes to their trauma. I would hope that the renaming of the college will contribute to some healing and reaffirm our desire as a church to listen to victims of abuse and work hard to provide a safe environment for those in our care.

“The new name for the college affirms our Christian belief in the Trinity which is God revealed as Father, Son and Holy Spirit, a community of love. This name reaffirms the Christian values and faith in God that are at the heart of the school’s mission.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:



National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 