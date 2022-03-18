Kavanagh College To Become Trinity Catholic College

Kavanagh College in Rattray St Dunedin will be renamed Trinity Catholic College from January 1 2023.

The Catholic Bishop of Dunedin, Bishop Michael Dooley, says he has decided on the new name for the college after consultation with the college and diocesan community.

It follows an inquiry finding that the late Bishop John Kavanagh – after whom the college is named – did not act on a complaint of abuse when he was Bishop of Dunedin from 1957 to 1985.

“A number of survivors of abuse in the Dunedin diocese have asked me to change the name of the college,” says Bishop Michael.

In 2020, the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of New Zealand, Cardinal John Dew, requested an inquiry from the Church’s National Office for Professional Standards into Bishop Kavanagh’s handling of complaints. Cardinal Dew announced today that the inquiry has found Bishop Kavanagh had not acted on a complaint against a priest from Europe, Father Schokker, but had acted under the church canon law of the time on a complaint against former priest Magnus Murray, by having him sent to Australia for treatment. Murray was eventually convicted and jailed in 2003 for abusing four Dunedin boys from 1958 to 1972.

“Given that Magnus Murray then went on to abuse other children after returning from Australia, I believe the Church at the time let victims down badly. The issue is the attitude of the Church at the time which often did not believe victims of abuse and made it difficult to pursue justice and the protection of children and vulnerable adults,” says Bishop Michael.

“Having the college named after the bishop of that time represents for a number of people the systemic failures of that time and contributes to their trauma. I would hope that the renaming of the college will contribute to some healing and reaffirm our desire as a church to listen to victims of abuse and work hard to provide a safe environment for those in our care.

“The new name for the college affirms our Christian belief in the Trinity which is God revealed as Father, Son and Holy Spirit, a community of love. This name reaffirms the Christian values and faith in God that are at the heart of the school’s mission.”

