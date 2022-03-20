Te Pāti Māori Launch Petition Calling To Remove GST From All Food

Following the announcement of their policy to remove GST from all food, Te Pāti Māori have today launched a petition that will make a real difference in the lives of everyday New Zealanders and those who are struggling.

“This is an opportunity for the Government to put their money where their mouth is and show that they are serious about supporting struggling whānau and eliminating poverty in Aotearoa. Our people will no longer settle for crumbs. Food is a right and a necessity that should never be taxed” said co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

The petition calls on the New Zealand Parliament to remove GST from all food.

It would pay for this through new taxes on wealth including a capital gains tax, ghost house tax, financial services tax, and well as land and pollution taxes.

“The current system has poor and working class people subsiding the lifestyles of the rich. It’s time to shift that burden onto the people who can afford it. The Prime Minister proved that this can be done by lowering GST on petrol overnight” said co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

A link to the petition can be found here

