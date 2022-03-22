Police Accept IPCA Findings Into Use Of Force During Masterton Arrest
Wellington Acting District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson:
Police accepts the Independent Police
Conduct Authority’s ruling that the force used during an
arrest in Masterton in 2019 was justified.
Police arrested a male for obstruction, the male was aggressive towards staff and was subsequently pepper sprayed.
After his arrest the male continued to be aggressive and spat an officer, the male was restrained until other officers arrived.
The Authority found the use of pepper spray and restraining the male was justified and proportionate.