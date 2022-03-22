Police Accept IPCA Findings Into Use Of Force During Masterton Arrest



Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies

A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today...





National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation

The Prime Minister's insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National's Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says...

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted

The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened...




