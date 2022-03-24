Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MIQ Voucher Booking System To End, Decommissioning Of Facilities Underway

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

With New Zealand now reopening to the world and MIQ winding down, the MIQ voucher booking system is being decommissioned, says Head of MIQ Chris Bunny.

“This is a natural next step in the scaling back of our operations. With fewer people now needing to come into MIQ, the voucher booking system just isn’t needed anymore,” he said.

“Most travellers entering New Zealand will be able to self-test on arrival. MIQ will only be used in limited circumstances, — for example, for some maritime and international air crew. In those circumstances, the voucher booking system will no longer be necessary,” he said

“Without vouchers we also no longer need a system for emergency allocations of vouchers or time sensitive travel allocations, so those systems are being decommissioned too. From Friday 25 March 2022, MBIE will no longer accept any new emergency allocation or time sensitive travel applications.

At its height, the equivalent of Kaiapoi’s population passed through managed isolation each month: 12,600 people in 9000 rooms every 28 days. Mr Bunny says MIQ played a critical role - preventing Covid becoming widespread through communities while giving people a way to return home.

“By March 2022, the MIQ workforce had helped almost 230,000 travellers – more than the population of Wellington - return home and gave New Zealanders time to get vaccinated so the country could confidently face COVID-19.

“I know that meant it became a hard - at times frustrating – process for people wanting to return to New Zealand, caught between MIQ’s finite capacity and the measures to prevent COVID-19 from entering an unprotected community. It did take a toll on people’s lives – it wasn’t always popular. MIQ meant not everyone could come home when they wanted to. But it also meant that Covid could not come in when it wanted to, either.

“We’re entering the next phase of our evolution now which is good news for New Zealand, it takes us one step closer to international travel starting back up”.

The following travellers are now no longer required to enter MIQ when they arrive in New Zealand:

  • unvaccinated New Zealand citizens
  • non-New Zealand citizens who meet the vaccination requirements to enter New Zealand, unless they are exempt.


Find out more about entering New Zealand if you are self-testing on arrival

Progress on decommissioning facilities

We have commenced with the decommissioning of 22 of our 32 facilities.

MIQ will now taper the remaining 10 facilities to 4 by the end of June 2022. These facilities currently accommodate special use groups (Afghanistan arrivals, refugees, mariners, air crew) who are no longer required to enter MIQ. If necessary, these groups could be accommodated across the four facilities remaining past June (3 based in Auckland and 1 in Christchurch).

These are the only MIQ facilities remaining in Hamilton, Rotorua, and Wellington. Deactivating them by the end of May allows MIQ to continue to support community cases across our five regions for the time being. It also ensures that hotels have one ‘empty’ month to prepare for re-entering the market. Deactivating these facilities in this way makes the best use of our network.

This is a significant change, and our priority will continue to be to support staff over the coming weeks throughout this transition period. We know this is an unsettling time for our workers and will do everything possible to ensure they are well looked after and treated fairly.

We are working to identify opportunities for them and providing training resources – we want to make the transition as smooth as possible, and retain talent, as our hardworking staff have proven themselves to be incredible during these stressful times and deserve reassurance that they will be looked after.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 