Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site, Says Chief Ombudsman

Monday, 28 March 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland.

Mr Boshier has released his final opinion on a complaint from some Māori and community members about the process followed by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage (the Ministry) and other issues around the proposed memorial at Dove-Myer Robinson Park Taurarua in Parnell

"My view is that the Ministry should have consulted the wider local community and all Tāmaki Makaurau iwi comprising the mana whenua before advising on a preference for any site in Auckland.

"To not do so is surprising given the Crown’s partnership obligations under Te Tiriti/Treaty of Waitangi and obligations at an international level to consult with indigenous peoples.

"This lack of consultation has denied wider community and Māori involvement in considering a range of possible locations for the national memorial. Some members of the local community and iwi still have a sense of grievance over this failure.

"This might reasonably be seen as tainting the memorial if no further steps are taken to resolve this before construction begins."

Mr Boshier has recommended that before a decision is made to begin any construction on the site the Ministry undertakes reasonable steps to attempt to resolve the sense of grievance that the failure to consult more widely has created.

However, Mr Boshier says that despite the lack of consultation, the Ministry’s own preference for the site at Dove-Myer Robinson Park could not be said to be wrong.

Mr Boshier also acknowledges that while there is opposition to the proposed site, there is also considerable support, including from certain mana whenua and some Erebus families.

One of the areas of complaint is over the potential impact of the memorial’s construction on the health of a significant Pōhutukawa tree - Te Hā.

Mr Boshier says he does not consider the Ministry acted unreasonably by relying on the advice of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as to the impact that construction would have on the mana and mauri of the tree given it is mana whenua of the site.

On other points in the complaint, Mr Boshier considers:

  • MCH acted unreasonably in failing to reply in October 2019 to correspondence about a resource consent for the memorial
  • MCH did not act unreasonably in the design process it undertook for the memorial
  • MCH did not deliberately mislead Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei or Waitematā Local Board members as to the level of support from Erebus family members for a memorial sited in the park.

Read Mr Boshier’s full opinion:

Chief Ombudsman’s opinion under the Ombudsmen Act - Erebus Memorial

He will not be providing any further comment on his final opinion.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office of the Ombudsman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 