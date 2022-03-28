Employment Indicators: February 2022
Monday, 28 March 2022, 11:35 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the February 2022 month (compared with the January 2022
month) were:
- all industries – down 0.3 percent
(5,989 jobs) to 2.29 million filled jobs
- primary
industries – down 2.3 percent (2,398
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent
(1,886 jobs)
- service industries – down 0.1 percent
(1,807 jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
