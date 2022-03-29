Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Business Leader Wayne Brown To Fix Auckland As Mayor

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 7:04 am
Press Release: Wayne Brown

New Auckland Mayoral Candidate Wayne Brown says the Auckland Council he leads will stop wasting money on dopey projects. Instead it’ll get the basics right.

Brown will formally announce his candidacy at the Rosebank Business Association today.

He has more than 40 years’ experience running small, medium- and large Auckland businesses, led the Auckland health board that built the new hospital on-time and below budget, was brought in to fix the city’s electricity mess after the 1998 power crisis, and put the council’s book into surplus as Mayor the Far North.

Brown says he’s been trusted by shareholders, workers, governments and voters to fixbigtroubled, complex organisations and force better performance - and Auckland Council fits the bill.

He promises costs will be brought under control, capital spent wisely on the infrastructure that really matters, andprioritisebasic services over optional extras.

Brown says his mayoralty will be bad news for council bureaucrats wanting to start another big project before finishing existing ones.

Brown’s formal announcement is scheduled for 10:30 am.

Authorised by H.Coleman-Ross, 12 Madden St, Auckland

