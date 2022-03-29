BusinessNZ Says No
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 12:36 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ has confirmed that it will not accept payments
included in the Fair Pay Agreements Bill introduced to
Parliament today.
Under the terms of the Bill,
BusinessNZ would be offered $250,000 a year for supporting
compulsory bargaining in major sectors of the
economy.
But Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the FPA
scheme is unacceptable and BusinessNZ will not take
part.
"The Bill shows the Government is not listening,
and we think the legislation should simply be
canned.
"The scheme would make it compulsory for
businesses to take part in collective bargaining, and
compulsory for them to accept union demands or imposed
arbitration.
"The FPA scheme would be deleterious to
the economy, to people’s prosperity, and to the human
rights of those involved, and despite the mention of
BusinessNZ in the Bill presented to Parliament today, I can
confirm that BusinessNZ will definitely not be taking
taxpayer money to support compulsory national pay
schemes."
