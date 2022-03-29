New Zealand Traveller Declaration Open For All Travellers

From 11:59pm 31 March 2022, everyone travelling to New Zealand by air is required to complete and submit a New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

The New Zealand Traveller Declaration system requires travellers to upload their recent travel history and COVID-19 health-related information prior to their departure for New Zealand, which could include their vaccination status and pre-departure test.

The new online system will assess travellers’ information before they start their journey and issue a Traveller Pass, which will let them know what they need to do to enter New Zealand – such as self-test on arrival.

Over time, the New Zealand Traveller Declaration system will make processing and assessing travellers’ information faster and easier and help to manage the higher number of travellers expected at our borders.

We have piloted the New Zealand Traveller Declaration system with specific flights recently and are now ready to open the system up to all air travellers to New Zealand.

The New Zealand Traveller Declaration replaces the current Ministry of Health declaration system, Nau Mai Rā. Declarations can be completed in Nau Mai Rā or the New Zealand Traveller Declaration until 31 March 2022. All traveller declarations after 31 March 2022 must be completed in the New Zealand Traveller Declaration system.

For more information, visit: www.travellerdeclaration.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

