Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Scallop Fisheries Closure A Significant Move But Falls Short Of Ecosystem Protection

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Forest and Bird

Forest & Bird acknowledges closure of the scallop fisheries in Northland, the Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel as a significant step towards protecting tipa (scallops), announced today by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries.

The Minister has decided to fully close scallop fisheries in Northland and much of the Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel, where stocks have essentially collapsed. However, two areas in the Gulf, off the coast of Te Hauturu o Toi Little Barrier Island and in the Colville Channel, are not included in the closures.

"We strongly support the closure of the scallop fishery in Northland, but are deeply disappointed that areas of the fishery in the Hauraki Gulf remain open to ransacking by commercial fishers,” says Kevin Hague, Chief Executive of Forest & Bird.

These areas open to commercial dredging are the only remaining healthy scallop beds in the region and are important for repopulating devastated scallop beds across the Gulf.

The areas also lie within a tikanga rāhui placed by Ngāti Manuhiri on Waitangi Day this year. The iwi currently has a proposal for a temporary closure (rāhui) under section 186A of the Fisheries Act sitting with the Minister.

"The decision to allow dredging for scallops to continue in the area of Ngāti Manuhiri's tikanga rāhui shows disregard for iwi leadership and efforts to protect their rohe moana. It undermines what could have been a great decision," says Bianca Ranson, Hauraki Gulf Coordinator at Forest & Bird.

"We are concerned that these last remaining areas, if left open, will be hit hard by the tipa dredgers and this could do long-term damage in an area that Ngāti Manuhiri is trying hard to protect."

“The Minister needs to urgently approve the Ngāti Manuhiri application for a temporary closure so that their tikanga rāhui can be enforced, and to prevent the destruction of these important scallop beds,” says Ranson.

Ngāti Manuhiri say they are deeply disappointed by the Minister’s decision to keep tipa fisheries open for commercial purposes at Te Hauturu o Toi and Colville Channel.

“We have seen constant and increased commercial activity in our waters since closures were approved at the East Coromandel and Waiheke areas and we know that our tipa will not survive this assault and battery," says Nicola MacDonald, Chief Executive of the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust.

Recently, Forest & Bird sent an open letter to the Minister urging closure of the SCA 1 (Northland) and SCA CS (Coromandel and Hauraki Gulf) fisheries.

“Allowing our scallops to decline towards such critically low levels is a disgrace. It’s a symptom of the dire state and poor management of our shared oceans, particularly in the Hauraki Gulf," says Hague.

Alongside Ngāti Manuhiri, at least three other iwi and hapū have already taken action to protect tipa through tikanga rāhui, initiatives that Forest & Bird strongly supports.

Read Forest & Bird’s letter to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

See the Ministry’s discussion document on the state of the scallop fisheries

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Forest and Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 