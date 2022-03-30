Saving Lives This Daylight Saving

This daylight saving, Fire and Emergency reminds everyone to check their smoke alarms.

Steve Turek, National Manager Community Readiness and Recovery says daylight saving is a good time to remind people to check their smoke alarms are working.

"When you look after your smoke alarms, they look after you. Checking is easy and should actually be done once a month," he says.

"Just push the button on each of your smoke alarms. If you hear the beep, you know they are ready to protect you and your household."

Smoke alarms can’t detect smoke through closed doors, so it’s important there are enough smoke alarms installed to cover the whole house.

"We recommend you have an alarm in every bedroom, living area and hallway," Steve Turek says.

In a house fire, you have less than three minutes to get out alive so the early warning from your smoke alarm is vital. The thick black smoke which makes it hard to see, hear and think clearly, will also kill you.

"That’s why it’s also important to have an escape plan so you can get to safety quickly," Steve says.

"Making an escape plan takes just three steps. 1 - plan your main escape route. 2 - plan a second escape route in case your normal exit is blocked. 3 - agree on a safe meeting place for you and your household which is safely away from the house.

"Taking a few minutes this daylight saving weekend to do these simple things could save your life."

Smokey the smoke alarm is here to help you. See Smokey’s tips for how to look after your smoke alarms at https://escapemyhouse.co.nz/sorted.

Make your 3-step escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz

© Scoop Media

