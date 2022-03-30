Spanish Taxpayers Thanked For Saving New Zealand $99 Million
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is thanking the taxpayers of
Barcelona and Catalonia for taking the $99 million
America’s Cup defence off Kiwi taxpayers’
hands.
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says,
“Funding for a millionaires’ boat race was never a good
use of taxpayers’ money when we are facing a debt monster
and painful inflation. We can only assume that Barcelona has
solved all of its economic and social problems, allowing
them to now indulge on a $100 million dollar yacht race for
the elite. Good for them.”
“The success of the
Spanish bid means $99 million is freed up for the Government
and Auckland Council to pay down debt or be returned to
taxpayers and ratepayers. We won’t be paying $900,000 for
another Rod
Stewart singalong, but we sincerely wish him luck
lobbying Barcelona City Council for a repeat of his
memorable performance.”
The New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union has today sent bouquet of flowers to
the Spanish Taxpayers’ Union (Unión de
Contribuyentes) in
gratitude.
