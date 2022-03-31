Have Your Say On Te Rohe O Rongokako Joint Redress Bill

The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on Te Rohe o Rongokako Joint Redress Bill.

Ngāti Kahungunu is an iwi whose area of interest spans from Cape Turnagain down to Cape Palliser, and encompasses the wider Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-ā-Rua regions. Rangitāne is an iwi whose area of interest spans from Mākaramu down to Cape Palliser, and encompasses the wider Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-ā-Rua regions.

The bill would give effect to specific cultural redress shared between the two iwi as provided for by their respective deeds of settlement.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 12 May 2022.

