Have Your Say On Te Rohe O Rongokako Joint Redress Bill
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions
on Te Rohe o Rongokako Joint Redress Bill.
Ngāti
Kahungunu is an iwi whose area of interest spans from Cape
Turnagain down to Cape Palliser, and encompasses the wider
Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-ā-Rua regions. Rangitāne is an
iwi whose area of interest spans from Mākaramu down to Cape
Palliser, and encompasses the wider Wairarapa and Tamaki
nui-ā-Rua regions.
The bill would give effect to
specific cultural redress shared between the two iwi as
provided for by their respective deeds of
settlement.
Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what
you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 12 May
2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>