Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SPCA Calls For Community Approach To Combat Animal Cruelty

Monday, 4 April 2022, 12:55 pm
Press Release: SPCA

SPCA is calling on New Zealanders to rally together to help put an end to animal cruelty, as the charity continues to see a concerning number of reports of neglected, abused and abandoned animals.

Each year, SPCA receives around 14,000 calls of concern from the public regarding allegations of cruelty and other welfare issues. With April being Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, New Zealand’s largest animal welfare charity hopes to shine a light on the issue and to encourage communities to take a stand against cruelty and neglect.

“There shouldn’t need to be a month dedicated to highlighting the fact that animal cruelty is still happening in 2022, but unfortunately, the reality is that some people continue to treat animals in appalling ways,” says SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen. “We will do whatever it takes to end animal cruelty, but it’s a challenge we can’t face on our own. Animal welfare is a community issue and we need every Kiwi to play their part in being responsible pet owners and stamping out cruelty.”

SPCA is asking people to get in touch if they see something that’s not quite right, and if they have concerns about the welfare of an animal to report it as soon as possible so that the appropriate authorities can step in to help.

“For the last 150 years, SPCA has been the voice for New Zealand’s vulnerable animals and we’re asking Kiwis, who we know love animals as much as we do, to help be their voice too,” says Ms Midgen. “So often we see heartbreaking cases where animals have been abused or neglected for some time, but no one has spoken up. If you see something of concern, please report it so that we can intervene before it’s too late.”

SPCA National Inspectorate Manager Alan Wilson says cruelty and neglect are something his team continues to see on a daily basis across the country, and it never gets easier to witness.

“Sadly, in the last year we’ve seen everything from emaciated, starved animals, to dogs left on chains for so long that they’re unable to exercise, seek shelter or even go to the toilet in a separate area,” says Mr Wilson. “Then there are the cases where there are deliberate acts of violence inflicted on innocent animals, and it’s frankly sickening to see this is still happening. It’s absolutely awful for the animals and upsetting for our staff who have to deal with it.”

While SPCA continues to see instances of deliberate cruelty towards animals, Inspectors also commonly investigate cases where people may be unintentionally neglecting their pet’s welfare due to a change in personal circumstances, or a simple lack of education about animal care.

“This is where our Inspectors are working hard to create long-term change by working alongside pet owners to educate them about responsible pet care, and ensuring they have the tools to make better decisions for their animals going forward,” says Mr Wilson. “With this approach, we’ve seen incremental improvements in the way many animals are cared for, as their owners become more aware of what an animal needs. Of course, where appropriate, we will also continue to hold people to account through prosecution.”

SPCA is the only animal welfare charity in New Zealand that has powers to enforce the Animal Welfare Act, but receives just a small portion of Government funding annually to do this ($2.5M). As a result, SPCA must rely almost solely on donations from the public to not only operate its Inspectorate service, but to care for the 35,000 animals that come through its doors each year.

“Unfortunately, despite rising inflation and other costs, the Government has not committed to boosting SPCA’s funding for our Inspectorate service,” says Ms Midgen. “We hope to see an increase in funding in May’s Budget, but in the meantime, we’d like to thank all the animal-loving Kiwis who generously donate to SPCA, and allow us to do what we do for the animals.”

People can support SPCA by:

· Donating money, pet items to their local Centre, or items for their local SPCA Op Shop to sell

· Volunteering for their local SPCA Centre

· Becoming an SPCA foster parent

· Shopping at SPCA’s Op Shops

· Raising funds for SPCA through SPCA’s fundraising events

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Vigilante “Sovereign Justice”


If you or I decided to exempt ourselves from the laws of the land, and -moreover- made public our intention to kidnap and murder the people elected to govern the country, you’d think there would be consequences. The Police, for instance, might be considering whether there is sufficient evidence that a criminal conspiracy exists to commit acts of criminal violence...
More>>



 
 


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>



Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 