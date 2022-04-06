Have Your Say On Fair Pay Agreements

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for public submissions on the Fair Pay Agreements Bill and parliamentary paper G.46C.

The Fair Pay Agreements Bill would provide a framework for collective bargaining for fair pay agreements across entire industries or occupations, rather than just between unions and particular employers.

The public has until 11.59pm on Thursday, 19 May 2022 to make a submission on the Parliament website.

The committee will be considering parliamentary paper G.46C alongside the bill. This paper outlines a proposed change to the bill referred to as “the backstop”. If no eligible representative steps forward to be a bargaining party on one side, then the Employment Relations Authority would set the terms of the agreement.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission by 11.59pm on 19 May 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Read the full parliamentary paper G.46C

· Get more details about the bill

· See what has been said about the bill in Parliament

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

