Health Sector NGOs Support Māori Health Authority In Open Letter To National/Act

Today the Cancer Society, Hei Āhuru Mōwai and other health sector NGOs announced they are writing an open letter to National Party Leader Christopher Luxon and Act Party Leader David Seymour.

This letter responds to comments by Christopher Luxon and David Seymour that they would scrap the Māori Health Authority.

Letter

Kia ora Christopher Luxon and David Seymour

We stand in solidarity with Māori leadership and are united behind the establishment of the Māori Health Authority / Te Mana Hauora Māori.

The establishment of the Māori Health Authority / Te Mana Hauora Māori is central to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and will help ensure everyone has the same access to good health outcomes.

We call on you to re-think your approach.

Ngā mihi

Organisations that support this letter

The following organisations are already in support of the letter.

Sweet Louise BBM Butterbean Motivation NZ Gynaecological Cancer Foundation

ASH NZ

Other organisations and individuals are welcome to also add their support by clicking here. The letter itself will be sent on 14 April.



