Health Sector NGOs Support Māori Health Authority In Open Letter To National/Act
Today the Cancer Society, Hei Āhuru Mōwai and other health sector NGOs announced they are writing an open letter to National Party Leader Christopher Luxon and Act Party Leader David Seymour.
This letter responds to comments by Christopher Luxon and David Seymour that they would scrap the Māori Health Authority.
Letter
Kia ora Christopher Luxon and David Seymour
We stand in solidarity with Māori leadership and are united behind the establishment of the Māori Health Authority / Te Mana Hauora Māori.
The establishment of the Māori Health Authority / Te Mana Hauora Māori is central to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and will help ensure everyone has the same access to good health outcomes.
We call on you to re-think your approach.
Ngā mihi
Organisations that support this letter
The following organisations are already in support of the letter.
Sweet
Louise BBM Butterbean Motivation NZ Gynaecological Cancer
Foundation
ASH NZ
Other
organisations and individuals are welcome to also add their
support by clicking here.
The letter itself will be sent on 14
April.