Tell Us Monday To Make Friday Good – A Message To Government From Auckland Businesses

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

If Government announced after Cabinet on Monday a change to the orange traffic light instead of waiting till Thursday the impact on business and the community would be immediate and positive, Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said, speaking on behalf of business leaders and representative sector groups.

“It would signal to business and people that they can confidently make plans, travel, go on holiday, eat out, go shopping, look round town and enjoy the Easter break and the upcoming school holidays,” he said.

“There is no need to extend the pain for hospitality, accommodation, events and retail businesses. Thursday is too late for an announcement. Monday is better so businesses can plan, get in supplies and staff, and be ready to welcome back Aucklanders and visitors to their establishments. Customers too can know they can shake off their nervousness and reclaim the city,” he said.

“We’re asking Government to change the narrative and do the right thing. Switch to orange to give us our lives, livelihoods and confidence back. It will be great for everyone,” Mr Barnett said.

“Auckland deserves a break. These small businesses have borne the brunt of the disruption caused by the virus and we need a lifeline. While many businesses would appreciate ongoing financial subsidies to help them, there are other things Government can do, starting with getting people back into the city.”

Mr Barnett said Government and Council could and should lead the way and demonstrate confidence and self-belief in their own policies and safeguards that we have all dutifully adhered to by encouraging their thousands of workers to return to their place of work in the city.

“Let Easter be a new beginning about living confidently again, knowing we are a highly vaccinated population and that our business community will act responsibly to protect everyone’s health and safety, be it wearing a mask or getting a booster,” he said

