Young New Zealanders Encouraged To Get Vocal In Your Local

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 11:44 am
Press Release: Future for Local Government

Young people around New Zealand are being invited to have their say on the future of local democracy and the future shape of their communities as part of the Review into the Future for Local Government.

Get Vocal in Your Local (getvocalinyourlocal.govt.nz) is an interactive and engaging online tool that makes it easy for young people to make their voices heard about things that matter in local communities around Aotearoa.

Our rangatahi are the future of all our communities. But in our conversations with young people, we’ve heard that many aren’t sure what local government is, what it does, or how it affects their day to day lives. Many don’t feel they have a voice.

Get Vocal in Your Local gives young people the opportunity to explore some of the big questions we’re looking into, like who gets to have a say in decision-making, which voices matter, and what the voting age should be.

No knowledge about local government is needed to use the tool, just a personal connection to a place in New Zealand and the desire to make positive change.

Get Vocal in Your Local launches on Tuesday 12 April 2022. Everyone who completes it sends a personalised submission to the Review. These will inform the recommendations we make in October this year.

The Review into the Future for Local Government is an independent ministerial review looking into how Aotearoa’s system of local democracy and governance needs to evolve over the next 30 years.

“We know that we can’t look at the future for local government in Aotearoa without giving young people a chance to be heard. That’s why we’ve made it easy for rangatahi across the country to make a submission to the Review,” Jim Palmer, Chair of the Review says.

“It only takes five minutes to have your say using Get Vocal in Your Local. The insights we receive will help us shape a future system of local governance for New Zealand.”

