Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A New Treasury Paper And Dashboard Reveal Wellbeing Trends In New Zealand

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 3:58 pm
Press Release: The Treasury

New work from the Treasury sheds light on important indicators of New Zealand’s wellbeing and how they are trending, Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh said today.

Caralee McLiesh launched the paper Trends in Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand, 2000-2020 (Wellbeing Trends Report) and a refreshed Living Standards Framework (LSF) Dashboard in an online seminar this afternoon. The event was the first of a new Treasury-hosted wellbeing seminar series running through to early 2023.

The seminar series, Wellbeing Trends Report and updated LSF Dashboard are part of a large programme of work the Treasury is doing in the lead-up to the publication of Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022, a new requirement under the Public Finance Act. Publication of Te Tai Waiora is expected in November 2022.

Today's seminar was on recent developments to the Living Standards Framework, how it is being used within the Treasury (including in the Wellbeing Trends Report), and how this will inform Te Tai Waiora.

"The Treasury is committed to taking a broad approach to economic analysis. We strive for policy analysis that takes into account a wide range of wellbeing outcomes, from health to social cohesion, environment and income," said Caralee McLiesh.

"The Wellbeing Trends Report investigates how wellbeing in New Zealand compares to other countries, how wellbeing has changed over time, and how wellbeing is distributed across various groups of the population.

"What we find is that New Zealand’s wellbeing is going well in many respects, with high air quality, high rates of employment and volunteering, and high levels of social connection and life satisfaction.

"We also face many challenges and opportunities for improvement, for example with decreasing education attainment relative to the OECD and increasing obesity levels. And those that don’t own their own house tend to face problems with affordability, habitability and crowding," said Caralee McLiesh.

Treasury’s Chief Economic Adviser Dominick Stephens noted that there is wide variation in wellbeing outcomes across the population.

"People with disability have much lower wellbeing on many indicators. Māori and Pacific people often have lower wellbeing than others. And one of the most striking disparities is the large and growing gap between young and old New Zealanders. While each person’s experience of wellbeing will be different, on average over-65s are more satisfied with life, have a higher sense of belonging, are less lonely, have more social support, experience fewer negative emotions, are more politically engaged, volunteer more, and have more leisure time than under-65s. Meanwhile, we note concerns for the wellbeing of children and young people, observing that we have the highest rate of bullying in the OECD and school attendance is declining.

"The report we have published today focuses on longer-term trends in wellbeing rather than the more immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but later this year we will release an update of earlier analysis of COVID-19’s effects on wellbeing.

"Today we have also published our updated LSF Dashboard. The LSF Dashboard assembles 103 indicators across individual and collective wellbeing, our institutions and governance, and four aspects of wealth: physical and financial capital, the natural environment, social cohesion and human capability. Where available, it also provides international comparisons and distributional breakdowns across ethnicity, age, gender and places.

"The updated LSF Dashboard aligns with developments to our Living Standards Framework in 2021, including new indicators on the health of institutions, and measures that reflect child wellbeing-such as child poverty in the income domain, childhood injuries in the safety domain, and caring and support for young people in the redefined family and friends domain.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 