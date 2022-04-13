Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Introduce Laws For School Child Climate Action

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 9:27 am
Press Release: NZ School Speeds

We have been given dire forecasts that climate change will impact us all - especially children - unless there is urgent action towards lowering our carbon footprint. NZ School Speeds has for years been asking for consistent 30 km/h speed limits outside schools to make walking and cycling safe, as recommended by the World Health Organisation. Today, NZ School Speeds is urging the Government to put a law in place for this to happen a lot sooner than the proposed target of 2030.

Making walking and cycling to school safer will go a long way towards lowering our carbon footprint, by encouraging families to choose these options over a private car. In addition, walking and cycling provide numerous benefits to children, who can exercise and learn everyday skills while making independent journeys to school. There are many ways that safe walking or cycling can be implemented, for example schools organising walking or biking buses if parents are worried about their children making their way to school independently.

Rules have been put in place to make it possible for road controlling authorities to reduce speed limits outside schools to 30 km/h, under the NZ Government action plan ‘Road to Zero’. However, authorities have been given until 2030 to put this in place. Lucinda Rees from NZ School Speeds is calling for consistent 30 km/h speed limits outside every school to be mandatory from the next parliamentary term, as safe walking and cycling is vital climate action.

Currently there is a two-tiered structure to the new rules, expecting urban areas to lower the speed limit to 30 km/h, while rural areas only need to have speed limits lowered to 60 km/h. Rees says “Rural children are just as at risk from road dangers as urban children. Why not make school zones safe for all, with consistent speed limits of 30km/h outside all schools, giving rural children the same protections as those in cities? Making the law set one speed limit for all schools protects all students equally. Prioritise children - not cars.”

“There will also need to be speed limits of no more than 60 km/h on roads leading to schools, so that all children can walk or cycle safely. Furthermore, a law needs to be put in place that makes it mandatory for all drivers to give vulnerable road users a safe passing gap of 1.5 metres for those driving at or over 60 km/h and 1 metre for those driving under 60 km/h. Cyclists have been promised this law for years, but nothing has happened. In many countries, drivers are taught that they need to move into the outside lane to pass a vulnerable road user, which makes any cyclist’s journey safer and more enjoyable.”

“If we do not begin making positive changes towards a brighter future for our children, then it will never happen. These laws could be the start of changing New Zealand’s culture surrounding car usage and how we treat our most vulnerable road users, but it will take a gutsy Government to implement the changes required. We need this climate action now.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ School Speeds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 