Cash Rate Hike: Robertson Must U-turn On COVID Spending
Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 2:40 pm
Opinion: Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the 50-basis-point hike in the
Official Cash Rate, New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says:
"This move is a delayed
effect of the Government’s big-spending, money-printing
response to COVID-19."
"The real concern is that we
haven’t seen anything yet – more rate hikes could be
coming down the line. Grant Robertson needs to scour his
COVID response funds for allocated spending that can be
clawed back. The $1.2 billion “Jobs for Nature” fund and
the half-a-billion dollars for arts projects spring to
mind."
"Spending restraint would limit the need for
future rate hikes and create capacity for tax relief for
those households struggling to deal with rising mortgage and
living
costs."
