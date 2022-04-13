Orange At Long Last To Signal We Are Good To Go

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Michael Barnett said the long awaited and longed for orange setting will provide the confidence and certainty visitors and hospitality, events, and accommodation businesses need to enjoy Easter and school holidays, make plans, get out and about, and back into the city.

“We are free to move forward and get on with our lives and livelihoods safely and responsibly,” Mr Barnett said.

“We have a job to do to look out for each other still and do our bit to get people back to the city and fill those streets and empty workplaces,” Mr Barnett said.

“The orange light will have an immediate and positive impact with the lifting of capacity restrictions that have hurt hospitality and events and clearly signal to customers that it is safe to re-engage.”

Mr Barnett said the light switch could not have come any later, particularly with the Prime Minister setting off on a trade mission to Singapore and Japan to promote New Zealand as open for business to potential investors, tourists, skilled workers, students, and trade partners.

“We have to make up for lost time and show the world that New Zealand is still on the map and offers opportunity and a lifestyle to attract the skills and money we desperately need to re-energise our economy.”

