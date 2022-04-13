Move To Orange Welcomed
Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 2:52 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
Moving to orange in the Covid traffic light setting is
good news, BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope says.
Mr Hope
welcomed the fact that businesses that were impacted under
the red setting would now be able to operate more
fully.
"Today’s change in settings sends a strong
signal from the Government that we are moving back to living
more normally after two years - a signal that will be
welcomed by all business.
"Businesses would like to
have more clarity around what might be required in the near
future for the country to move to the green setting, as this
remains an important signal for international travellers and
our tourism sector.
"There is also concern at too much
inconsistency in mask requirements across different kinds of
businesses, and we would like to see more consistent
guidance issued," Mr Hope
said.
