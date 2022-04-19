Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A Cautionary Tale For Future Pandemic Planning

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 10:03 am
Opinion: NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science

Opinion -Terry Taylor, New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) president

Worldwide, the COVID Pandemic has highlighted the status and expertise of diagnostic laboratories and the scientists and technicians that work within them. There has been a real time assessment of national structures and approaches that have been successful and those systems that have proved inadequate and dysfunctional. For the first time in living memory politicians worldwide were determining the expectations for diagnostic testing services, which for the most part, had never previously knew or cared anything about. Both New Zealand, and Australia experienced the same issues around expectation and diagnostic testing problems that were never newsworthy in the past. To have diagnostic testing methods, capability and professional issues played out in mainstream media and parliament buildings is something that no diagnostic laboratory stakeholder was prepared for.

It was not unexpected that the concerns voiced for years by various professional groups were key issues raised in the 2020 Health and Disability Review. The question remains as to what will the future look like under Health NZ governance and will this mitigate future pandemic response planning and outcomes.

‘I am very optimistic that the pandemic has highlighted that having a highly motivated and functional workforce is the way forward. To have scientists and technicians who feel an integral part of the health system and are respected and recognised for their contributions will assist getting buy in at the frontline of service provision’, says Terry Taylor New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) president.

“Having to follow the NZ Health Charter that will set the ‘rules of engagement’, will go a long way to correcting the years of professional neglect that the health workforce has put up with”, says Taylor.

As the pandemic moves into the third year there needs to be some hard questions asked and decisions made with regards to future diagnostic testing responses. To have not had a coordinated plan in place before the pandemic, highlighted a major failing and we have chased our tail ever since. It is pleasing to see that the appropriate experts are now being seconded and thoughts to a future pandemic plan now being followed through.

‘I can unequivocally say that we will never put our entire diagnostic laboratory services under such constant pressure as to overrun our testing potential again. This was wrong on so many counts and to sacrifice a tired and vulnerable workforce that resulted in flow on affects for all other parts of the health system was not ever

acceptable’, says Taylor

‘We all await the findings and recommendations from the independent review into the COVID PCR capability overestimation to take into the planning for future pandemic testing approaches’, says Taylor.

Any future testing plan for new COVID variants or other emerging infectious diseases needs to reflect the limitations that all our frontline services have. The incorporation of as many tools that can assist, needs to be researched and validated by a specialised team of expert medical professionals including medical scientists. The regional to national coordination requires strong expert leadership and the logistics requirements to be refined to reflect where the need will be. Constant fine tuning and evaluation of worldwide data is vital to ensure our preparation reflects evidence-based practise. New Zealand is unique in that we generally see a time delay in emerging variants and infections. We should always use this time wisely in the future by anticipating specific demands. Rather than the reactionary approaches of the past, development of a strong plan with a dynamic component is urgently required for any future pandemic response.

‘The NZIMLS will be ensuring that there is strong medical laboratory scientist input into future pandemic plans. Appropriate knowledge of the complex interactions that diagnostic laboratories have within the wider health sector is essential. To have not had that independent expert medical scientist leadership from the start of the COVID pandemic has been a glaring mistake so this is the chance to right that wrong’, says Taylor.

It has been an incredibly difficult past two years for all those who have been involved with diagnostic testing during the pandemic. Every stakeholder involved has faced many difficult moments and challenges but together have pulled through. There is genuine resolve and determination to ensure that the learnings from the past two years are taken into the future planning for other major public health and medical responses.

‘My personal plea is for political and health leaders to never again go into a future public health emergency without having expert professional medical scientist direction in place from the beginning. The formation of the national Public Health Authority to operate alongside Health NZ is the golden opportunity to consolidate expert scientist involvement to coordinate pandemic testing planning’, says Taylor.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The MIQ Memo And France’s Elections


One word has largely been missing from the coverage of the MoH advice about MIQ: Omicron. The relevant memo was written in November. It was referring to the Delta outbreak and to the relative incidence of the Delta variant in the community as opposed to it coming over the border, given the high numbers or double-vaxxed travellers. The flawed assumption behind the “it took four months until MIQ requirements began to be phased out” is that MIQ facilities could have been closed overnight...
More>>



 
 


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


National: Russian Ambassador Needs To Go
The Russian Ambassador’s continued presence in New Zealand is increasingly untenable with the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine and the Russian Embassy’s spreading of disinformation... More>>

Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>



Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 