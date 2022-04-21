Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Leo Molloy Releases Plan To Support Victims Of Ram-raids

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 6:05 am
Press Release: Leo Molloy

20 April

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says he has a plan to support businesses affected by ram-raids and make Tāmaki Makaurau safer.

“Youth offenders who are responsible for 88% of ram-raids, contributing to a 31% increase in retail crime are out of control. Many business owners are scared and that is not how life in Auckland should be.

“We have a moral duty as elected officials to do something about it.

“As Mayor, I will work with the Police and local business associations to identify ‘high risk’ businesses and create a fund for grants that will subsidise proven preventative measures such as bollards and CCTV cameras on and around shop premises.

“Under my leadership, we will ensure all public spaces in Auckland are covered by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras within three years. International evidence tells us CCTV cameras can reduce crime in car parks alone by up to 54%, when used in combination with other interventions. CCTV cameras are cost-effective and will detect and discourage crime, and help police investigations.

“Right now there is a lack of coordination between Council and Police. As Mayor, I will ensure that this becomes an open and constructive relationship where we can each highlight the challenges we face and provide common sense solutions.

“I will also work with central government and the police to develop measurable goals and targets to ensure that there is accountability across the board to ultimately reduce the crime rate in Auckland.

“While nothing can be a silver bullet, providing deterrents on multiple fronts will deliver much needed extra levels of protection for all Aucklanders in the fight against rising crime,” says Leo.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Leo Molloy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 