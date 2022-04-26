Amnesty International Hands Over Signatures To Russian Embassy

Tomorrow, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand will hand over 9,622 signatures calling on the Russian Government to respect international law, protect civilians and stop its aggression in Ukraine.

Campaigns Director Lisa Woods said, "New Zealanders have made their voices loud and clear. This is a resounding condemnation of the actions of the Russian Government.

"Amnesty International has researchers on the ground who have documented strikes on hospitals and schools, the use of indiscriminate weapons like ballistic missiles and banned weapons like cluster bombs. Civilians are dying and millions of people have been forced to flee.

"This act of aggression is a crime under international law. All those who have committed human rights violations must be held accountable.

"We have seen time and again the power that millions of people around the world taking action together can have. Today we are showing Russian decision-makers the scale of opposition to their actions."

WHAT : Handover of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand’s Ukraine petition to the Russian Embassy

WHEN : Wednesday 27 April, 1-2pm

WHERE : Embassy of Russia, 57 Messines Road, Karori, Wellington 6012

WHO : Lisa Woods, Campaigns Director for Amnesty International, will be available for interviews. There will also be other Amnesty Advocates and members of civil society who are urging the Russian Government to stop the aggression in Ukraine.

