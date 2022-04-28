Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement From Mayor Chadwick On Pausing Of Local Bill Process

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Rotorua District Council

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick says today’s decision of Council to support a pause of the Māori Affairs Committee process considering the Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill is a sensible one.

“This will allow council officers to work with legal advisors, parliamentary and government advisors, on strengthening the policy work of the Local Bill,” Mayor Chadwick said following Council’s confidential discussion on the matter this morning.

“I will now be writing to the committee clerk seeking the pause, but given the public interest in this process, I am making the decision public now.

“We have always said the Bill is about the right way forward for Rotorua and have always been committed to working through the parliamentary process with Central Government. It is an important discussion and it is important that we get it right for Rotorua.

“We urge a review of the Electoral Act that has resulted in the confusion and anxiety some of our community is currently expressing.

“Delays were always anticipated and the Local Bill states that if not passed in time for the 2022 local election, Council will use the representation model approved by the Local Government Commission following the Representation Review for this year’s election.

“The pause enables everyone to get the discussion around the Bill right. Rotorua is seeking a Local Bill for election arrangements here because we have moved on from what the Local Electoral Act provides for our community. We want all our votes to count towards representatives at our council table.”

