Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Independent Review Into Fire And Emergency’s Workplace Culture And Complaint Handling Practices

Friday, 29 April 2022, 10:34 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced an independent review of Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s progress to address workplace culture and complaint handling practices.

The review will independently assess the progress that has been made since the Shaw report (2019) and identify what is working and what needs to be improved or accelerated in Fire and Emergency’s culture change programme.

Since the Shaw report, a number of current and former workers have raised concerns with the media and public service agencies about Fire and Emergency’s contemporary workplace culture and complaint handling practices. They say that there is a lack of accountability for inappropriate behaviour, complainant’s voices are not being heard in culture change initiatives, and there is limited trust and engagement with complaint handling processes.

Fire and Emergency board chair Rebecca Keoghan, MNZM, requested the review.

Ms Quilter said it was important Fire and Emergency people, including complainants, had trust and confidence in the independent review.

“The review will help ensure people who volunteer or work for Fire and Emergency are provided with a safe, positive and inclusive work environment,” said Ms Quilter.

In 2019, Fire and Emergency asked retired Judge Coral Shaw to undertake an independent review into the organisation’s workplace policies, procedures and practices.

The review’s terms of reference will consider, make findings on, and report on:

· whether the recommendations in the Shaw report have been implemented and the intended change realised.

· whether Fire and Emergency’s implementation of the recommendations in the Shaw report and other related initiatives have been sufficiently impactful on organisational culture, particularly from the perspective of Fire and Emergency personnel.

· any further steps that Fire and Emergency should take to strengthen its leadership and improve its systems, policies, procedures, and workplace culture, especially around the perspectives of complainants and the resolution of complaints about inappropriate workplace behaviour. This will include considering the experiences of individuals.

· any other relevant matters identified by the Reviewer and agreed with the Deputy Public Service Commissioner.

The independent review will be conducted using the Deputy Public Service Commissioner’s powers under the Public Service Act 2020 and the Inquiries Act 2013.

Ms Quilter will not be making further comment until the review is completed.

Ms Belinda Clark, QSO, has been appointed by the Commission to lead the review.

Ms Clark holds an LLM in International Law, New York University (1997), an LLB (Hons), Auckland University (1983) and a Bachelor of Arts, Auckland University (1980).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Public Service Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 