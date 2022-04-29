Independent Review Of Fire And Emergency’s Progress On Bullying And Harassment Culture
Friday, 29 April 2022, 4:07 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association
The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) welcomes
today’s announcement by Te Kawa Mataaho, the Public
Service Commission, to appoint Belinda Clark QSO to lead an
independent review into the progress that Fire and Emergency
New Zealand has made to eliminate bullying and harassment
from its culture.
The UFBA is contracted by Fire and
Emergency NZ to provide FENZ volunteers with information and
support services, at no charge to the volunteer.
The
UFBA are fully supportive of the Te Kawa Mataaho review. The
Association looks forward to contributing and co-operating
fully in the Review.
The UFBA, with its members, are
also in the process of reviewing its own behaviour and
conduct procedures, and will have a new conduct regime in
place
shortly.
