New Nation Party Announces Candidate For Tauranga

The New Nation Party (NNP) has announced the selection of Andrew Hollis as their candidate in the Tauranga by-election.

Born and bred in Tauranga, Andrew Hollis is a 50 year old proud father of four who has worked to build several businesses in and around the city. He has also found time to serve as a Tauranga City Councillor.

Asked to comment, Party Leader, Michael Jacomb responded, “Andrew is ideally suited to represent the people of Tauranga.

He has already proved adept in that role as a councillor by never failing to speak against mainstream opinion when he judged it in the people's interests to do so.

He has already proved himself a successful community campaigner by winning his fight to 'fix the bloody road' and getting the Mount Maunganui base track reopened to the public”.

Following his selection, Hollis commented “I am delighted to be selected by a party that champions the interests of small businesses and ordinary citizens while being dedicated to returning New Zealand to a place of freedom & choice.

I have already proved myself as a successful campaigner on local issues and the next logical step is for me to take the peoples’ fight to the national stage. Local issues that concern me are the removal of democracy and control of our water.

The disgraceful infrastructure means folk struggle to get to work or deliver children to school; this must be addressed.

I have several other local priorities to take to central government and I invite every voter (irrespective of political persuasion) to join one of my public meetings to hear more of my campaign and to give me your thoughts.

I intend to be the voice of all citizens and my ears are open. The details of those public meetings will appear in the local press and on social media”.

