Sam Uffindell Selected As National’s Tauranga Candidate

Sunday, 1 May 2022, 6:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Sam Uffindell has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in the upcoming Tauranga by-election.

Mr Uffindell is currently the Head of Financial Economic Crime for Rabobank and owns a small agribusiness based in the Bay of Plenty.

Eager to gain international experience after studying at the University of Otago, he spent ten years working in senior banking roles in Sydney, also gaining a Master of International Law and International Relations from the University of New South Wales. Before settling in the Bay of Plenty with his family last year, he was Vice President of Deutsche Bank in Singapore.

“It’s an absolute honour to be selected as National’s candidate for Tauranga,” Mr Uffindell says.

“I’m incredibly proud to have the opportunity to be a strong local voice for Tauranga and take up the fight for the issues that matter most to our city.

“Getting around town for work or family commitments is becoming harder thanks to poor infrastructure and a Labour Government focused on cancelling and delaying crucial roading projects like the Tauranga Northern Link. Tauranga families are being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis as Labour’s economic mismanagement causes the price of housing, food and fuel to explode. Our city deserves better.

“I’m aspirational for Tauranga and want it to remain one of the best places in New Zealand to live, work and raise a family. I’m asking for your support because you deserve a strong local voice to make this happen.

“As a small business owner, senior executive and dad to three young kids, I understand the issues Tauranga faces and will work tirelessly for you and for the investment our city deserves.

“With a strong MP like me on your side, as part of a Christopher Luxon-led National team, we can and will deliver for Tauranga well into the future.”

