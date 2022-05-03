Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Use Of Force In Arrest Of Christchurch Youth Justified

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

On 8 November 2020, Police were justified in using force to effect the arrest of a youth for a suspected family harm incident and breaching a protection order in Christchurch.

In confronting him, Police were aware that the youth had threatened to stab the next officer he dealt with. The youth was aggressive and resisted Police during his arrest. He refused to present his arms so he could be handcuffed and kicked out at officers, striking one of them. The arresting officer had to deal with the youth on his own as the other available officer was occupied keeping two other people from interfering.

The arresting officer took the youth to the ground to place handcuffs on him. During the handcuffing, the officer was forced to use a trained distraction technique and struck the youth to the head area four times to gain control of the youth’s arms.

Once handcuffed, the youth was taken to the Christchurch Police Station in a patrol car. During the journey he kicked the officer driving and the officer beside him, striking the second officer’s body, head, and face. His kicks damaged the car’s interior.

An officer used further strikes to the youth’s legs, body, and head region to gain control of him. On arrival at the Christchurch police station, the youth was still behaving aggressively. Five officers were required to remove him from the patrol car, search him, and place him into a cell.

The youth was released into the care of family two hours later. His family complained he had been mistreated.

We found that the use of the strikes to effect the arrest were reasonable and justified in this circumstance. We also found that the strikes used within the patrol car were justified in self-defence.

In addition, Police provided the appropriate level of care by arranging a doctor to examine the youth. We could not find any evidence that he was mistreated while in Police custody.

Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty, says, “We are of the view that any strike to the head region should be only used in extreme circumstances. However, we find the officer was justified in using them to arrest the youth given circumstances in this incident”.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:



PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 