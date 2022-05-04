Peters Announces Judicial Review Action
Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
After carefully considering advice from my lawyers, I
have decided to seek a judicial review of the decision made
by Trevor Mallard to trespass me from parliament
grounds.
This is not about whether former Members of
Parliament should be treated differently to others who were
at the protest – they should not. This is about fairness,
freedoms, democracy, and one law for all New
Zealanders.
It is my intention to seek a precedent on
behalf of the hundreds of others who were unreasonably and
therefore unlawfully trespassed for peacefully
protesting.
