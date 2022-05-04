Peters Announces Judicial Review Action

After carefully considering advice from my lawyers, I have decided to seek a judicial review of the decision made by Trevor Mallard to trespass me from parliament grounds.

This is not about whether former Members of Parliament should be treated differently to others who were at the protest – they should not. This is about fairness, freedoms, democracy, and one law for all New Zealanders.

It is my intention to seek a precedent on behalf of the hundreds of others who were unreasonably and therefore unlawfully trespassed for peacefully protesting.

© Scoop Media

